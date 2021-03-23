Hopkins County Hosting Food Drive for Families in Need

Moving forward after a year of COVID-19 restrictions
KHSL
One year into the pandemic, more than a hundred million Americans have been vaccinated and the numbers of cases and deaths are..
- prepares to host a food share later this week..... partnering with the tri-state food bank - christian food bank will be handing out u-s- d-a boxes thursday.... you can get in line - from 9:00 to noon - at 2-41 west centers street in madisonville.... the boxes are free - and will be distributed to families
One year into the pandemic, more than a hundred million Americans have been vaccinated and the numbers of cases and deaths are..