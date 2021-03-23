Skip to main content
Thursday, March 25, 2021

Hopkins County Hosting Food Drive for Families in Need

Officials in Hopkins County are set to host a food share on Thursday.

- prepares to host a food share later this week..... partnering with the tri-state food bank - christian food bank will be handing out u-s- d-a boxes thursday.... you can get in line - from 9:00 to noon - at 2-41 west centers street in madisonville.... the boxes are free - and will be distributed to families

