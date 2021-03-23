Atlanta Falcons and Mike Davis Agree to 2-Year, $5.5m Deal

A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the deal includes $3 million guaranteed.

Davis, 28, finished the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers.

He had 642 yards rushing and six touchdowns and 59 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

According to ESPN's Michael Rothstein, the Falcons have also signed a 1-year, $1.25 million deal with linebacker Barkevious Mingo.

Mingo played for the Bears last year.

He had 2.5 sacks and 35 total tackles in regular-season games