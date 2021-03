London landmarks lit up in yellow to mark one year anniversary of lockdown in the UK Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:34s 23 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

London landmarks lit up in yellow to mark one year anniversary of lockdown in the UK Over 126,000 lives have been lost in the UK due to the pandemic, and London landmarks are lit up in yellow this evening to mark one year of lockdown today on March 23.

Over 126,000 lives have been lost in the UK due to the pandemic, and London landmarks are lit up in yellow this evening to mark one year of lockdown today on March 23.