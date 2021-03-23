Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Details Portia De Rossi's Emergency Surgery

On Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the host details her wife Portia de Rossi's emergency appendectomy.
Plus, more of our daily download, including Jeff Probst's huge "Survivor" announcement.
On Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the host details her wife Portia de Rossi's emergency appendectomy.
Plus, more of our daily download, including Jeff Probst's huge "Survivor" announcement.
Portia de Rossi is recovering from emergency surgery following a bout with appendicitis.