AstraZeneca May Have 'Included Outdated Information' In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Report, U.S. Says
Federal health officials are expressing concern about the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine.

The drugmaker's data is under scrutiny, creating a potential setback for a fourth vaccine in the United States; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.