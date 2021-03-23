AstraZeneca May Have 'Included Outdated Information' In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Report, U.S. Says

Federal health officials are expressing concern about the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine.
The drugmaker's data is under scrutiny, creating a potential setback for a fourth vaccine in the United States; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases is raising concerns about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial results,..
US health officials have expressed concern over AstraZeneca’s announcement on the company’s latest findings from its..