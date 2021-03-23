Johnson Park Center able to continue food giveaways

The Johnson Park Center thought they'd have to scale back food giveaways from twice to once per month, but a Cree donation helped them hold both events.

A five thousand dollar donation (and( manpower.

Cree wolfspeed is volunteering right now....until six tonight.

The company, that's building its manufacturing facility in marcy, wants the community to know it's here to help!

Rev.

Ursula meier johnson park center 15:00:42 i know if utica we are excited for that large company to come to utica to invest and build a big structure.

There will be lots of jobs available.

Cree is here to show the community - we are here to make a difference, we are here to hand out food.

They are committed a nice donation, a cash donation so we can buy at least another five to ten pallets of food 15:01:19 johnson park center (will( have a food giveaway in april.

