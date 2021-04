A Blossvale man is facing charges after leading police on a chase from Lewis to Oneida County, before crashing on the Arterial in Utica.

From stewarts in west turin.

State police say aaron smith, from blossvale, was behind the wheel.

--they stopped their pursuit of him in remsen.

After the crash, utica police arrested the 29 year old.

Smith is charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer.

Aggravated unlicensed operation.

Reckless driving.

And was issued 13 traffic tickets.

