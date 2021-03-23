Bhad Bhabie Says She Was Abused at Troubled-Teen Camp She Was Sent to by Dr. Phil: 'No Sympathy'
"There's no evidence of none of this and obviously all the staff is in on it so they're not gonna snitch on each other.

All you really have is the kids that are there," she said