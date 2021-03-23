Jim Hill Goes 1on1 with Sweet 16 Coach, UCLA's Mick Cronin
Jim Hill Goes 1on1 with Sweet 16 Coach, UCLA's Mick Cronin

UCLA is just one of 16 schools left in the NCAA Tournament and Mick Cronin has guided the Bruins there in just his 2nd season in Westwood.

Jim Hill grabbed a few minutes with the UCLA coach as he prepares his team for a matchup against Alabama