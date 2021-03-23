5pm Another Potential COVID Surge As States Reopen 03.23.2021

JOHNS HOPKINS REPORTS 1,000 PEOPLE ARE STILL DYING EVERY DAY, A SOBERING REMINDER THE VIRUS IS STILL HERE AND STILL DEADLY.

There's a tale right now of two different american experiences with coronavirus.

In kentucky...we're seeing a slow return to normalcy.

Reena roy has health experts' concerns...beginning with data on the latest vaccine...in our top story at 5.

Today more questions about a potential fourth vaccine here in the u-s -- with some health officials concerned oxford- astrazeneca used outdated information from their vaccine trials.

The national institutes of health now warning it "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."

Dr fauci sot: "the data are quite good but when they put it into the press release it wasn't completely accurate."

That release said the vaccine is 79 percent effective against symptomatic covid-19 -- and 100 percent effective against severe disease.

The pharmaceutical company promising an updated analysis in the next 2 days -- admitting that original data was cut off february 17th -- but saying data was similar over the past month.

Fauci sot: "our fda independently goes over that data, so that's something you don't need to be worried about."

This as more states are opening up vaccine eligibility -- new york and florida lowering the vaccine eligibility age to 50.

With nearly 2 dozen states seeing a rise in cases.

Health officials urging local leaders to hold off on reopening too quickly.

Sot: walensky mon: "the continued relaxation of prevention measures while cases are still high and while concerning variants are spreading rapidly throughout the united states is a serious threat to the progress we have made as a nation."

More than 50 thousand new cases were reported monday alone according to johns hopkins university.

So many still suffering from this virus -- this covid-19 patient in southern california released tuesday after being on life support in the hospital for six months.

Sot: cecilia amador, mother: "he was very critical, they told us he wasn't going to make it made it, and he's here."

### ots image:left lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg in lexington...cases continue to fall.

