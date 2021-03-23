5pm Panhandle Shooting 03.23.2021

A LOUISVILLE-AREA FAMILY'S VACATION IN PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA ENDED TRAGICALLY WHEN TWO OF THEIR TEENAGE BOYS' WERE SHOT ON THE BEACH...ONE OF THEM DIED.

### a louisville-area family's vacation in panama city beach, florida ended tragically when two of their teenage boys' were shot on the beach...one of them died.

The accused shooter...37-year old christopher cox...lives in panama city beach but police say he's originally from the louisville area.

They say he made incriminating statements about the shootings when questioned.

Investigators say they don't know yet if there's any connection between cox and the victims. police say it happened near a resort around one- thirty this morning.

Investigators say the victims were stepbrothers...both 14-years old.

They say one died at the scene, the other was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shootings.

""everybody, no one's in danger we do have the suspect, we do have the weapon, and we're treating this as a crime scene.

And, we'll go through this slowly to make sure we get justice for the family."

Police say they were able to find the accused killer after getting a good description from the surviving child.

Christopher cox is charged with murder and attempted murder.