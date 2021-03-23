5pm In-Person Graduation Announcements 03.23.2021

TRANSYLVANIA UNIVERSITY IS THE LATEST SCHOOL TO ANNOUNCE IT WILL HAVE IN-PERSON GRADUATION IN MAY

### transylvania university is the latest school to announce it will have in-person graduation in may and plans to return students to the classroom in the fall.

Weather permitting...the ceremony is planned outdoors on the lawn of old morrison with masks required and a limit of four guests...that number will be reduced to two if the event is forced indoors.

We previously reported u-k is holding graduation in rupp arena in may.

E-k-u is holding its ceremony outside at roy kidd stadium.

Centre college will also have its graduation outdoors with masks required.

Asbury university is having multiple in- person ceremonies and like transy...plans to return to in-person learning in the fall.

### health