Shane Pet of the Week

it is now time for our pet of the week!

Meet shane!

Shane is a three year old terrier pit bull mix ----he is described as a professional fetcher and cuddler looking for his forever home he comes off shy at first but once he gets to know you-- he is a real party animal he would make a great jogging or hiking partner and would really thrive in training he would probably do best in a home where he is the only dog and he has no known history of cats.

He could do great with older kids in the house that can be patient and give him space while he gets settled into his new home if you are interested in shane or any pet at the green hill humane society you can visit them at 88530 green hill road we've all had to adjust our behaviors to get through the pandemic.

