Revving up for events at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

From roaring engines to fairy tale princesses gliding across the ice, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi is setting the stage for the return of some popular events for people all across the board.

- - the covid pandemic has- turned everything upside down - over the past - year, but some things are - returning - somewhat - back - to normal.- the mississippi coast coliseum- will come to life again on apri- 8th with a show by comedian - brian regan...and his - performance - is just breaking the ice when i- - - - comes to events now on the coas- coliseum lineup...- matt mcdonnell, director, - mississippi coast coliseum: - "disney on ice will be here on april 8, 9, 10 and 11th- with seven performances spread- out over thursday,- friday, saturday and sunday.- lots of options where you can - come and see your - favorite disney characters on - ice.

Then we follow it up with- the crawfish- music festival on april 14, 15,- 16, 17 and 18th."

Toni miles, news 25: "monster jam is set to roll out here at- - - - the mississippi coast coliseum- from friday, april 30th to- sunday, may 2nd.

Tickets for th- general public go - on sale march 30th."

Matt mcdonnell, director, - mississippi coast coliseum: "yo can get them here at- the coast coliseum box office,- or at ticketmaster.com or go to- our website at- mscoastcoliseum.com and there - will be a link to take you to - ticketmaster.com.

- four performances, friday,- saturday and sunday of that - weekend."

Plenty of events to choose from- no matter what your taste, but- be sure you check out each- event's guidelines- before showing up.- matt mcdonnell, director, - mississippi coast coliseum: "fo now we will still be- under social distancing - guidelines with disney on ice - and monster jam.

They - are requring masks to come into- the facility.

Our crawfish musi- festival is outdoors, - so masks won't be required.

If- you choose to wear one, we are- fine with that, - but we will try to have - everything socially distanced - - - - for the crawfish music festival- as well as the other events we- are going to be promoting in th- coming weeks."

<splice> "we're starting to see a lot of interest for events in- june, july and august - so we think our summer is going- to be really good, and it looks- - - - like we're turning the corner - where business will be coming - back."

In biloxi, toni miles,