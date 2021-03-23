Local health experts speak on Astrazeneca vaccine

I'm katie lange.

There's hope, but also questions about the data astrazeneca released from its covid vaccine trial in the u?

"*s.

The national institute f allergy and infectious diseases says the company "may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data."

"this is really what you call an unforced error 'cause the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine."

Before the questions about the data broke ?

"*?

"* kimt news 3's annalise johnson spoke with local health experts about how a fourth vaccine might speed up the vaccination effort ?

"* she joins us live.

Katie ?

"* george ?

"* i spoke mayo clinic expert on the astrazeneca vaccine... about what we currently know about the vaccine ?

"* and what this means as it gets closer to possible use in the united states.

The drug manufacturer says its experts didn't identify any safety concerns related to the vaccine ?

"* including any surrounding a rare blood clot identified in europe.

Scientists found no increased risk of clots among the more than 20 thousand people who got at least one dose.

Neither did a review from the world health organization.

Mayo clinic's doctor abinash virk tells me the clotting disorder has an extremely low rate and at this time ?

"* it's unclear if it's directly related to the vaccine.

She stresses the benefit of vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible far outweighs potential risk ?*- and a fourth vaccine will help the u?

"*s do the more vaccine we have, the faster we can get people vaccinated and the more people we have vaccinated, the faster we can get back to at least a near normal life i also spoke to olmsted county public health director graham briggs.

If the astrazeneca shot gets fda approval ?

"* it means a fourth vaccine will be available in the u?

"*s ?

"* an therefore more doses to go around... its one more tool that we've got to provide vaccine to the population here and stay ahead of this virus dr. virk tells me that compared to the existing vaccines available in the us... pfizer ?

"* moderna *- and johnson and johnson ?

"* astrazeneca is very similar in its effectiveness.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt thank you annalise.

Astrazeneca says it will work to provide the most up to date data to regulators.

The pharmaceutica l company is expected to apply for emergency use authorization in