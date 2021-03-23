Residents share their opinions on traveling.

A majority of the people WTVA spoke with said they think it's safe to start traveling again.

Are itching to get out of the house and start traveling again.

Wtva's brianna bynum talked to some residents about why they think now is a good time to hit the highway.

A majority of the people i spoke with say theyre comfortable with the idea of traveling if they follow safety measures vo a member of the tupelo regional airport authority says... recently, all flights leaving the aiport were booked.

He expects ticket sales to continue to rise.

He says the need to vaccination is a reason he believes people are gaining confidence in traveling.

I spoke with local residents about why they think its okay to travel now.

" i feel a lot more comfortable about traveling now.

There was a couple of times when i thought i had the virus and i went and got checked out and i did not have it so that was good but im glad that i did schedule my vaccine and i did get it."

"as long as people take the right safety precautions as long as theyre doing what they need to do as far as safety - wearing their masks, sanitizing, whatever they need to do.

I think its perfectly fine."

( brianna) according to the tsa, there were over 900 thousand more people traveling on monday than there were on the same date in 2020.

In tupelo brianna bynum wtva 9 news