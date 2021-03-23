Upcoming Parkinson's Awareness Week

Stephanie Stewart of the Frudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease joins us to talk about the first week of April and all the events happening locally.

Ahead on five...covid anchor: parkinson's awareness week is coming up the first week of april, locally there are many opportunities for us to show our support.

Joining us is stephanie, she is as the center for parkinson's disease, thank you for being with us.

Thank you for having us.

Anchor: tell us about the events that are coming up, seems like you have something every day.

The whole idea is to raise awareness and let people know we are here to help them throughout their journey with parkinson's.

Anchor: tell us about the first event.

The first event we are calling it the care event, we will have several therapists at our center in the east hills mall and our goal is to do some screenings with our folks that have parkinson's and determine what kind of needs they have so we can help them find those resources and better access.

Anchor: that information was just up on your screen, take a look, it is the care event, an assessment referral and engagement friday april 9th, 12:30 to 6:30.

Saturday april 10th, '11:00 to 5:30.the next up is a tulip trot it is a 5k, tell us about a little bit this one the 11th is actually world parkin son's day it is a fairly easy course down by the river front, we are hoping that people will come out, should be one the earlier runs of of the season, come out to support people with parkinsons and start getting together and of course we will socially distance, but it will be nice to get everybody outside.

Anchor: the next one is a great excuse to eat some barbecue.

We partnering, and they agreed to donate, 10% of their posts in order to support us with parkinson's disease.

Anchor: the next is planting for pd.

The nursery offering 20% off with a $10 donation, also pies for parkinson's, if you order by april 12th and pick up on april 16th apple, peach, blue, berry, $30 each, we want to remind everyone about the parkin son's awareness support group always on mondays.

We got all the information, hopefully everybody wrote everything down and they will be able to join you in support.

Absolutely, if not just