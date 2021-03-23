THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES Movie (2021)

THE MACHINES Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Saving the world can be a trip.

Watch the official trailer for #TheMitchellsvsTheMachines​ (formerly Connected), from the minds behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Arriving on Netflix this year.

The Machines (formerly Connected) is an original animated comedy about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world!

When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.