The Mitchells vs. The Machines Film

The Mitchells vs.

The Machines Film Trailer HD - A new animated family comedy from the humans who brought you Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and The Lego Movie, speeds onto Netflix on April 30 with Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin, Conan O'Brien, Doug the Pug, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, and Jay Pharoah.