Public protection bills 3.23.21

THE GOVERNOR SIGNED TEN BILLS INTO LAW TODAY...ALL RELATED TO PROTECTING KENTUCKIANS

Those include freeing up funding for quasi governmental agencies...like rape crisis centers and health departments.

Two of the new laws...focus on child abuse.

There are also new resources to help addicts recover.

And another law is aimed at protecting victims of traumatic experiences.... like the marshall county high school shooting.

It makes it harder for the public to get photos or video of the event.

The governor also vetoed several bills...including one about limiting access to open records.

He also vetoed one on expanding snap benefits and another focused on protections