Ugly scenes as police clash with protesters in Bristol again

Violent scenes and arson as protesters clash with police in Bristol
Police had a firework thrown at them, a police van was set on fire and protesters smashed a window of a police station with a..
Wales Online
Around 130 ‘Kill The Bill’ protesters were forcibly removed from College Green this evening.
Riot police moved in to break up a squat camp that had formed on the green in the city centre.
At least one man sustained injuries after being bitten by a police dog.
Police had a firework thrown at them, a police van was set on fire and protesters smashed a window of a police station with a..