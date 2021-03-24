Skip to main content
Ugly scenes as police clash with protesters in Bristol again

Around 130 ‘Kill The Bill’ protesters were forcibly removed from College Green this evening.

Riot police moved in to break up a squat camp that had formed on the green in the city centre.

At least one man sustained injuries after being bitten by a police dog.

