Local Charter school in Chico to return to in-person learning after a year

For the past year, students at Inspire School of Arts and Sciences in Chico have been on a distance learning program, but this week they will return to campus for in-person learning.

Kristian: for the past year - students here at inspire school of arts and sciences have been on a distance learning program, but that is difficult when you are a performance- based school.

Now students can finally return and put their art on display.

Kevin heywood/junior at inspire: "doing stuff like theatre online, it's difficult because you can't be there with the people and its just difficult to get engaged in that type of class when you're not in person."

This vibrant and colorful campus - has been empty for the past year..... but that's all about to change.

Becky brown/principal, superintendent: i'm so excited, we've been planning for school reopening this entire year and so we are finally at a place where we are ready to return.

Principal becky brown says it's been difficult- but teachers have worked hard to keep students engaged.

Becky brown: i can't say enough about how creative they've been as far in terms of giving kids the opportunity to sing, to dance, do theatre and do interests they love in a virtual way.

Soon students will be able to participate in those activities in person again - while following all guidelines.

Kristian: how excited are you to be back on campus this week?

Kevin: i'm really excited to be back on campus this week it's been so long since i've had a normal experience in high school.

Brown: they're ready to come back in person and see eachother and their teachers and it feels like a return to life, a return to learning and it's exciting, it gives me hope.

Kristian: 75% of students will be back on campus on thursday.

Students will be on campus from 8:30 am to noon and then work at home from 1 to 3.

Some teachers will be teaching in person and on zoom simultaneously.