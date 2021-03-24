Police move in to disperse latest 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol

Police moved in to disperse demonstrators in Bristol just two days after another protest which descended into rioting in the city.Specially trained public order officers were deployed on Tuesday night to College Green, where police said around 130 people had gathered earlier in the evening.It is the latest "Kill the Bill" protest in the city against the Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which will see the police handed new powers to tackle demonstrations.
'Kill the Bill' Bristol Protest Sees 20 Police Officers Injured
HNGN
Avon and Somerset police chief constable Andy Marsh has stated individuals involved in violence at the “Kill the Bill”..