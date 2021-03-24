Cal Fire released its findings into the cause of the deadly Zogg Fire

Some people in Igo Tuesday were disappointed to hear about the findings about the cause of this fire.

Today - cal fire releasing their finding into the cause of the deadly zogg fire in shasta and tehama county.

Action news now reporter dani masten talked with people in igo today who were disappointed to hear about the findings about the cause of this fire.

Dana anderson/zogg fire survivor "it was just nerve wrecking.

Everyone around here was just panicking."

Dana anderson has lived in igo for over a year..

He tells action news now seeing the fire so close to his home was like something out of a warzone.

Dana anderson/zogg fire survivor "it looked like a bomb had went off.

Just a big cloud of black smoke.

" today - cal fire releasing a statement saying that the zogg fire was sparked by a tree falling onto pg&e power lines north of igo.

As of right now pg&e is not taking responsibility..

Saying in part quote: ((full screen graphic)) "pg&e has fully cooperated with cal fire's investigation.

We look forward to reviewing both when we are allowed to do so."

Dani masten anderosn tells me he and his wife grabbed some important items when they had to evacuate their home like their dogs, essential documents and lastly, they grabbed their mail from their mailbox.

Dana anderson/zogg fire survivor "these aren't just dogs.

These are our kids.

Our kids are raised.

We thought they were going to burn up.

It was nerve wrecking.

After being evacuated from his home for several weeks& anderson was thankful to come back the town he calls home and see his home still standing.

Dana anderson/zogg fire survivor "very very happy..but sad for the people that lost theirs."

In igo, dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.

Cal fire's complete report is now in the hands of the shasta county district attorney's office, to determine whether criminal charges should be