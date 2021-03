College Students Participate In Swimming Race After Water Collects In Field Amidst Australia Floods

These college students went swimming after water had collected in a field amidst Australia floods.

An online event had been organized in the village as a joke but the men in the college decided to show up and make a day out of it.

The Village Green field had been fenced off for redevelopment and water had collected inside.

The men got surfboards, drinks, and beach paraphernalia, and had a few swimming and running races in the deeper parts of the village.