Purdue football held their pro day for nfl teams tuesday in west lafayette.... star wide receiver rondale moore put on a show... moore has many talking in the nfl after he showed off his amazing strength and athletic ability... the five-seven moore had a ridiculous 42 inch vertical here.... the speedsters unofficial 4.29 in the forty-yard dash would rank as one of the top 10 all-time combine 40 times.... moore needed to display this after injuries limited him to just seven games the last two years at purdue... those at the next level raise questions about his size and durability but the boiler all-american said today he showed why he may be one of the most explosive players in this