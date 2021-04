Restaurant rides out COVID by feeding the needy

SHIFTED THEIR FOCUS -- TOFEEDING THE HOMELESS -- DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH TAKES US TO"FEAST" -- AND SHOWS US -- HOWTHEY MANAGED TO STAY AFLOAT --AND GIVE BACK AS THE VIRUSGREW.CRAIG STAND UP: 1:16:41 THESISTER JOSE WOMEN'S SHELTERWORKS TO GIVE HOMELESS WOMEN ASAFE PLACE TO STAY ANDSOMETHING TO EAT.

NOWGENEROSITY OF TUCSONANS, AND ATUCSON RESTAURANT WILL PUTSOME GOURMET FOOD ON THE MENU1:16:56 RUNS:15 ON A NORMALDAY FEAST RESTAURANT WOULD BEFULL OF CUSTOMERS ENJOYINGFINE FOOD BUT NORMAL WENT OUTWHEN THE VIRUS CAME IN.

THEFEAST KITCHEN IS STILLPREPPING FOOD FOR TAKE OUT BUTSOMETIMES IT'S A LOT OF FOOD,WITH SOME SPECIAL DINERS INMIND.

ON THIS DAY, IT'S GOINGTO THE SISTER JOSE WOMEN'SSHELTER WHERE IT WILL COVERTHREE DAYS OF HOT MEALS ALITTLE FANCIER THAN THESHELTER'S USUAL FARE.

1:05:35"AND IT'S SO APPRECIATED WHENYOU'RE ON THE STREET, YOU HAVENOTHING THERE TO COME HERE ANDBE SERVED A WONDERFUL ELEGANTMEAL FROM FEAST IS JUST SUCH ABLESSING.

IT SAYS TO THEPEOPLE WE CARE." 1:05:52RUNS:17 CHEF AND OWNER DOUGLEVY SAYS WHEN A FORMER FEASTEMPLOYEE BECAME A MEDICALWORKER IN A COVID WARD LEVYGOT AN IDEA.

HE ASKED FEASTCUSTOMERS TO CONTRIBUTE TO AFUND TO BRING GREAT FOOD TOFRONT LINE MEDICALWORKERS---AND KICKED IN HISOWN RESOURCES TOO.

1:09:31 WEGOT 250 MEALS, DONATED ANDTHEN FEAST DONATED ANOTHER 50SOMETHING AND WE OVERSHOT OURGOAL." 1:09:41 HE WAS ABLE TOEXPAND TO FEED FIRSTRESPONDERS, HOMELESS, ELDERLYAND LOW INCOME PEOPLE WHO MAYNOT KNOW WHERE THEIR NEXT MEALIS COMING FROM.

THECOMBINATION OF GENEROSITY ANDGOURMET FOOD KEPT THE FEASTWORKERS EMPLOYED AND HASHELPED THE RESTAURANT SURVIVETHE PANDEMIC.

LEVY SAYS EVENWHEN THE PANDEMIC IS PASTHE'LL CONTINUE BRINGING FINEFOOD TO PEOPLE WHO NEED IT.1:15:10 " I, I HAVE BEEN SOTOUCHED BY THE COMMUNITY'SGENEROSITY, AND BY WHATORGANIZATIONS LIKE SISTER JOSEARE DOING.

IT'S BEEN REALLYREWARDING, AND WHEN WE GETBACK ON OUR FEET.

I DON'T CAREIF PEOPLE EVEN DONATE, WE'LLJUST DONATE IT, IT, IT JUST,IT FEELS GOOD TO HELP PEOPLE.1:15:38 RUNS: 28 CRAIG SMITH,KGUN9 ON Y