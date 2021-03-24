Oxford still rejoicing over Monday’s thriller in which the Ole Miss Lady Rebels punched their first ever ticket to the WNIT Final Four.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball dancing into WNIT Final Four
- oxford still re-joicing over- monday's thriller... in - which the ole miss lady rebels- punched their first-ever- ticket... to the w-n-i-t final- four.
- they took colorado into - overtime... and this is when th- momentum changed for good...- back-to-back blocks... by - madison scott... and donnetta - johnson.- the end result was a memphis- regional championship...- and a very happy scott.
- - "let's go!
Ha ha ha!
That's wha- was going - through my head.
I was fired up- though.
My team was fired up.
I- was just ready to go, - ready to get the dub."- the lady rebels won... 65-56.
- next up for ole miss... a date- with the university of northern- iowa... - at 7
