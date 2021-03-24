Young girl's wish granted by Make-A-Wish

To start in 20-22.

New at ten -- a dream come true for 6-year-old maelin kate.

Her wish was granted by make a wish alabama today at james clemens high school.

Maelin kate was diagnosed with a rare genetic blood disease at 5-years-old and had to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

James clemens high school raised money last year for make-a-wish-alabama through the kids for wish kids program.

S-g-a president...jack son quarles said they're able to do a make-a-wish reveal every 2-years.

In preparation for this event, we raised money last year, 10- thousand dollars, and she was supposed to get her wish last year but since covid we weren't able to do that.

So we already had the money left over, we just had to figure out what her wish was.

Maelin kate's wish of a puppy was granted.

She named it penny.

Students at the high school were able to take part in the parade