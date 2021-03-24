Huntsville Championship 34 days away

The Korn Ferry Tour is coming up.

34 days away from the huntsville championship, its back for the first year after being cancelled in 2020.

This leg of the korn ferry tour golf tournament takes place at the ledges, where media day took place tuesday!

Havoc and spocket couldn't miss out on the fun... dozens of communities members gathered to kick off the final leg of preperation for the pro tournament.

156 of the world's top golfers will be in huntsville competing for a 600 thousand dollar purse, and a pga tour card.

We are one of the handful events, and we are looking to set the tone for the korn ferry tour so it wasn't the prettiest weather, but here is hole 9.

This will be one of the happening holes throughout the touranment with suites and other activities.

If you're interested in tickets or vounteering, head to waay tv dot com.

Again the action starts april 26... just a litttlleee more than a month.

But golf season is heating up with the masters coming up in a couple of weeks, so a lot of excitement