The fight for equality in sports

The fight for equality, Iowa's Meyer sounds off on NCAA Tournament bubble.

Kimt news sports zach gilleland has the story about the fight for equality in women's basketball. "march madness is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year for college athletes.

But what was supposed to be an exciting time

"*?

has now turned into a fight for equality."

It all started with a tik tok from oregon's sedona price..

"for the ncaa march madness, the biggest tournament in college basketball for women..

This is our weight room."

The men's weight room in indiana

"*?

state of the art equipment

the women's weight room in texas

"*?

some dumbbells a yoga mats.

"it's really frustrating.

To get kind of overlooked by men and just not even thinking that we need a weight room it's just disappointing."

University of iowa sophomore and former mason city star megan meyer is competing in her first ever ncaa tournament

"*?

a tournament that's receiving more attention off the court.

"this is the highest level of basketball for women to be playing in college and to get a weight room like that is just very demoralizing.

I guess we need people to keep using their voices."

Price's post went viral on social media.

Other pictures from the women's bubble emerged

"*?

"* highlighting the disparities between food arangements and gift bags.

The pictures caught the attention of n

b

a superstars kyrie irving and steph curry

"*?

and days l

"* ?

the n

c

a

new gym for its women's athletes

"*?

but meyer say fight for equality is an ongoing battle.

"there's always the people in the comments who say like 'dunk a basketball' and we'll bring you a weight room, but it's those people who have never played sports and you see people like kyrie irving and steph curry like high level basketball players standing up for women and that just goes to show that people who know