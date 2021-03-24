11pm Workforce Violence Training 03.23.2021

A SECURITY SPECIALIST COMPANY IN GEORGETOWN SAYS IT'S SEEING AN INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR ITS SERVICES ON WORKFORCE VIOLENCE TRAINING FOLLOWING RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS.

Abc 36's kaitlyn shive spoke with the ceo of the company on why being prepared shouldn't be taken lightly.

"if it does happen how do you survive the situation you know."

Ck tactical security is a privately owned security company in central kentucky... providing physical security guards for businesses or events as well as workplace violence training seminars--teaching companies what to look for, how to handle active shootings and what to do after.

"you know you have the fight or flight response right most people want to hide some people want to fight just whats the right way to do and whats the survival rate in those scenarios" ceo tom ramsey says because of the pandemic and due to recent mass shootings in colorado and georgia...he's seen an increase in demand for his services.

"2020 obviously with the pandemic um the physical guarding piece slowed down but we continued seeing folks interested in our workplace violence seminars and thats something that trend has continued through 2021 especially with the recent events that have happened" even some companies asking if they can reschedule their seminars to earlier dates... "there was a distillery that we do business with everyday and that distillery had something on the calender with us and in light of recent events they were like hey can we move this up we really want to get this taken care of" ramsey says its a service that should be taken advantage of...with the unpredictability of today's world.

"i think there really is a responsibility for upper management to realize that hey these things are prevalent this is whats going on we have to make sure that our employees our workforce is prepared for the worst if it does happen" in georgetown kaitlyn shive abc 36 news