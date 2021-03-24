11pm FCPS Student Vaccinations 03.23.2021

THE FAYETTE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTICT IS ENCOURAGING ELIGIBLE STUDENTS TO GET A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DURING SPRING BREAK.

The fayette county public school distict is encouraging eligible students to get a coronavirus vaccine during spring break.

Spring break is next week.

And in a letter today to families..

Acting superintendent marlene helm..

Encouraging students ages 16 and older... to either get vaccinated at u-k's covid-19 vaccine clinic at kroger field... or at one of the health department's vaccination clinics for people who are 18 and older.

