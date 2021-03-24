Packs of salmon swarm Canadian waters to spawn

In a calm pool in the upper Chilliwack river, salmon swim up from the ocean to spawn.

The filmer said: "The area I'm filming in is a "no fishing" section of the river and the fish seem to know this as they pool in the area.

The footage was filmed in Trans Canada Trail in Fraser Valley, Canada on September 20, 2020.