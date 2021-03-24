Actor George Segal's most memorable roles

Actor George Segal has died at 87.
The Oscar-nominated actor was best known for his roles in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “The Goldbergs.”
George Segal, famous for starring roles in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," "Look Who's Talking" and most recently, "The..
Charming and witty, Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles and had a life-long passion for the banjo.