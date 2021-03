COVID-19: India reports spike of 47,262 cases

India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases on March 24 taking the total tally to 11,17,34,058.

Union Health Ministry reported 23,907 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With new numbers, total recoveries reached 1,12,05,160.

Currently there are 3,68,457 active cases in the country.

With 275 new deaths due to virus, death toll mounted to 1,60,441.

Meanwhile, country continues its fight against COVID and around 5,08,41,286 have been inoculated so far.