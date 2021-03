Cold Start - Volkswagen Golf R in Zell am See Driving Video

The new Golf R, which has been on the market since the start of the year, outperforms all previous Golf R models, boasting 235 kW / 320 PS and a torque of 420 newton metres.

To make sure that the power is brought to the road as effectively as possible, Volkswagen’s engineers have developed a new 4MOTION all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring on the rear axle.

It forms the basis for the improved vehicle handling of the Golf R, which is setting the standard in its vehicle class.