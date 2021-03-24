Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Las Vegas police report 110% increase in homicides compared to last year

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a 110% increase in homicides for 2021 compared to the same time last year.

LVMPD reports 21 homicides so far compared to 10 on 2020.

THIS CASE.A DEADLY YEAR SO FAR INLAS VEGAS!METRO IS REPORTING A1-HUNDRED-10 PERCENT INCREASE INHOMICIDES COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.YOU ARE LOOKING AT ABREAKDOWN OF WHERE THESEHOMICIDES ARE HAPPENING.THIS TIME LAST YEAR, THEREWERE 10...THERE HAVE BEEN 21 SO FARTHIS YEAR..AS YOU CAN SEE IT’SHAPPENING ALL OVER THE VALLEY.THE MOST IS IN METRO’SCONVENTION CENTER ARE

