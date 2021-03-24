MVA has lost moral ground, working only for power: Devendra Fadnavis

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and handed over their memorandum on March 24.

They requested the Governor to ask for a report from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on various issues related to governance and COVID-19.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "After so many incidents, Maharashtra Chief Minister is silence, Sharad Pawar held two press conferences, he just tried to protect the minister.

This government has lost moral ground." He further said, "This Government is not bothered about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The way in which cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre.

I don't understand what has this government done to control it?

It is time to act and not give lectures."