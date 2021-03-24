Secrets in the Snow Movie (2021) - Aubrey Reynolds, Travis Caldwell, Liz Fenning

Secrets in the Snow Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Christina (Aubrey Reynolds) is looking forward to going to the wintry countryside with her new boyfriend, Ted (Travis Caldwell), and meeting his family for the first time.

But when an unexpected guest arrives, Christina is quickly brought into Ted’s family drama surrounding the mysterious death of his older brother, Paul, who committed suicide after discovering his fiancée was cheating on him.

As Christina learns more about Paul’s death, she begins to question whether it was accidental—and if his killer is someone close to home.

A woman is excited to finally meet her boyfriend’s family until she realizes he’s hiding a dark secret.

Cast: Aubrey Reynolds, Travis Caldwell, Liz Fenning