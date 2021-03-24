Austin Powers International Man of Mystery Movie (1997) - Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley

Austin Powers International Man of Mystery Movie (1997) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In 1967, fashion photographer by day and super-agent by night Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is on the verge of catching his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (also Myers), when the latter has himself cryogenically frozen.

Following suit, Powers unthaws thirty years later in the '90s to find Evil threatening the world once more.

Can Powers recover from his culture shock in time to battle his old foe?

With the help of sexy sidekick Vanessa Kensington (Elizabeth Hurley), he just might.

Featuring a huge ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Seth Green, Carrie Fisher, Christian Slater, Priscilla Presley and Burt Bacharach, this hilarious and iconic spy movie parody, written by and starring Mike Myers, is undeniably groovy, baby!