Prince Harry joins a startup in San Francisco, what role will he play | Oneindia News

Britain's Prince Harry on Tuesday became the first chief impact officer of a San Francisco startup that combines coaching and computing to sharpen the mental fitness of employees.

As a member of the BetterUp team, the Duke of Sussex will champion the importance of maximizing human potential worldwide.

Amid a highly public spat with Buckingham Palace, Harry and his American wife Meghan now live in California after stepping away from royal duties.

#PrinceHarry #HarryJoinsStartup #BetterUp