'Myanmar refugees are brothers, can't send them back,' says Mizoram MP

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) K Vanlalvena said on March 24 that the people of Mizoram will not send the Myanmarese refugees back to their native land.

"Not only have the government of Mizoram but also all the people of Mizoram do not want to send them back because they are our brothers.

Sending them back means killing them.

From the point of humanity, we just can't send them.

" said K Vanlalvena.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a letter to the four States of the northeast stated that the state governments and UT administrations have no powers to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner and India is not a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.