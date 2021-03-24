Just a cute clip of a glasses-wearing dog cruising the streets of the Indonesian city of Padang in West Sumatra on a motorscooter.
Glasses-wearing dog cruises Indonesian streets on motorscooter
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:23s 0 shares 1 views
Just a cute clip of a glasses-wearing dog cruising the streets of the Indonesian city of Padang in West Sumatra on a motorscooter.
According to the pooch's owner, Syarif, his 6-month-old pet loves to travel on two wheels.
"My dog always goes everywhere on a motorbike, including to the central market," he says.
As for they glasses, they appear to be just a fashion accessory.