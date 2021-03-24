Skip to main content
YouTuber duo carve underground living area fit with swimming pool

This YouTube duo carved an underground living area fitted with a swimming pool in a jungle in Cambodia.

Footage from February 13 shows the craftsmen dig out a large pit in the ground before sculpting a sofa and a chair.

One the furniture is complete, the duo moves on to carving patterns into the underground living area's walls.

They complete the shelter by filling in a pit with water, creating a swimming pool.

