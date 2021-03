Wreath laying ceremony of jawans who lost lives in Naxal IED blast

Wreath laying ceremony was held for security personnel who lost their lives in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.

The incident had happened on March 23 after Naxals blew up bus they were travelling in.

Tributes were also being paid to them.

Five soldiers lost their lives.