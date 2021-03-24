Bollywood producer tests Covid positive after 1st dose of vaccine

Film producer Ramesh Taurani has tested positive for Covid-19.
The filmmaker shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, informing that he has tested positive after taking the first dose of the vaccine.
