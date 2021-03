Cyclist on Back of Pickup Truck Faceplants While Attempting to Hop on Street on His Ride

This cyclist sat over his ride on the back of a pickup truck.

Later, he attempted to get off the truck on his cycle.

However, he miserably failed at his attempt and faceplanted on the ground after losing his balance while trying.

Some people present at the site of the fail observed him and sounded entertained by his silly actions.