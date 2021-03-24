Chauvin Jury 3/24/2021

The jury for the Chauvin trial is complete and includes 9 women and 6 men, 9 of which identify as White, 4 Black and 2 as Multi-racial.

In chauvin trial opening statements monday a jury is set.... and now the trial of derek chauvin is ready to move forward.

After 11 days of questioning the trial now has a full panel of 15 jurors.

While their identities will remain hidden for the duration of the trial..

We do know there are six men and nine women on the panel-- nine self identify as white...four as black...and two as mixed race opening statements are set for monday march 29th.

Testimony is expected to take several weeks.

The former minneapolis police officer has pleaded not guilty to second and third degree murder charges in the death of george floyd.

If convicted, chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second- degree murder...up to 25 years for third-degree murder...and up to 10