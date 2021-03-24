Paralysed lamb gets new lease of life with modified dog wheelchair

A lamb on a rescue farm in West Yorkshire has been given a new lease of life with the help of a modified dog wheelchair after losing the ability to walk.Steven the lamb was born on Thursday March 18, but by Friday an infection meant he lost the use of his back legs.By Sunday however, a dog wheelchair had been procured and readjusted to fit Steven’s back legs – now he “scoots around all over” with the other animals.